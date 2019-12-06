Monroe man charged with DUI in Westport

James Francois. James Francois. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Monroe man charged with DUI in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 42-year-old Monroe man was charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over for speeding, police said.

On Dec. 4 at 11:53 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Avenue above the posted speed limit. According to police, when when the officer pulled over the operator, identified as James Francois, they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Francois failed a series of sobriety tests, police said, and computer checks showed Francois’ license was under suspension.

Francois was charged with speeding, operating a vehicle under suspension and driving under the influence. Francois refused a Breathalyzer test and posted $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 16.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com