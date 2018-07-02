Mobile mammography vehicle making stops in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Several more West Virginia locations will be visited by a mobile mammography vehicle this month.

Bonnie's Bus is a service of West Virginia University Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute. The bus was made possible by a gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler and is named after Jo Statler's late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.

The bus will be at Valley Health-Wayne on July 6, at Bluestone Family Practice in Bluefield on July 10, at Bluestone Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm on July 11, at Bluestone Medical Center in Princeton on July 12, at Bluestone Health Center in Kegley on July 13 and at Raleigh-Boone Medical Center in Whitesville on July 31.

Mammograms are billed to insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, or covered through special grant funds.

More information is available online .