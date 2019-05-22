Mnuchin says he was unaware of IRS memo on tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has no idea who wrote a confidential Internal Revenue Service legal memo that says that tax returns must be given to Congress unless the president asserts executive privilege.

Appearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Mnuchin says he was not aware of the existence of the memo until reporters from The Washington Post made inquiries about it.

Mnuchin notes that it was a draft document. He tells the committee he believed he was following the law by refusing to turn over six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns, which had been requested by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass.

He says he expected the dispute to ultimately be decided by the courts.