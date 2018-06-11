MnDOT: Silver Bay Airport closed due to safety concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An airport in northeastern Minnesota is closed after state inspectors raised safety concerns.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the city of Silver Bay closed its airport runway May 31. MnDOT inspectors had noted deteriorating pavement conditions.

Pilots are advised to land at adjacent airports if they plan to visit this area. The closest airport to Silver Bay is the Two Harbors Airport, which is 20 miles (32 kilometers) away.

The city of Silver Bay, MnDOT and the Federal Aviation Administration will meet June 13 to discuss options for the airport's future.

Silver Bay Airport is in Lake County and sits along the North Shore in northeast Minnesota. The airport has been operational since 1965.