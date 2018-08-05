Mitchell to consider $19M lake cleanup project

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A committee plans to present a $19 million proposal to clean up Lake Mitchell, which has had water quality issues for decades.

The Daily Republic reports that the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee will present the plan to the Mitchell City Council on Monday. The committee evaluated consultant Fyra Engineering's recommendations to get the lake's phosphorus levels back to a healthy state.

The committee agreed that two steps must be implemented in order to maintain healthy levels. The lake will need to be dredged up to remove the current sediment. The second phase involves building engineering structures in and near the lake to keep the phosphorus from returning to concerning levels.

Committee President Joe Kippes says the next step will be to determine how to pay for the cleanup project.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com