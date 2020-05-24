Missouri woman killed in head-on crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 75-year-old woman died in a head-on crash Saturday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Barbara Shaffer, of De Soto, was driving an SUV northbound on Missouri Highway 47 in an area that’s about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A 24-year-old man driving southbound lost control of his vehicle and hit Shaffer. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The man’s SUV also ran off the road, flipped and hit a fence. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.