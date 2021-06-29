Missouri to offer tax breaks to help fix up state Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers wanting to help fix up the state Capitol soon will be able to claim a tax break for making donations to the cause.

Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Tuesday authorizing up to $10 million of tax credits annually for individuals and entities that make donations to a new fund to make improvements at the Capitol and four nearby old buildings in Jefferson City — the Supreme Court building, the former federal courthouse, the governor's mansion and the headquarters for the Missouri Department of Transportation.