Missouri's Rep. Long helps drown out congressional protester

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House hearing about social media censorship was briefly interrupted as a protester stood up and yelled at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Republican Missouri Rep. Billy Long drowned her out using his auctioneering skills.

A woman stood up and started loudly yelling at Dorsey, complaining about bias and publicly pleading for President Donald Trump to help.

As staff appeared to look for security to drag her out, Long started speaking in the rapid pace of an auctioneer, pretending to auction something off.

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testify during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testify during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

FILE — Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. FILE — Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testifies during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, Dorsey faced questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testifies during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(L-R) Committee ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) talks with committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less (L-R) Committee ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) talks with committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (L) listens as Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testifies during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, Dorsey faced questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (L) listens as Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testifies during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(L-R) Committee ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks goes over notes with aides during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less (L-R) Committee ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks goes over notes with aides during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Alex Jones of Infowars, attends a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building where Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, were testifying on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, 2018. Jones has recently been banned for a period of one week form Twitter, and indefinitely from other social media platforms. less Alex Jones of Infowars, attends a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building where Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, were testifying on the influence of ... more Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

Committee chairman Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) questions Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, Dorsey faced questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less Committee chairman Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) questions Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey takes his seat as he arrives for a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey takes his seat as he arrives for a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A rose is placed to honor the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., during a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, 2018. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, testified. Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., appears in the background. less A rose is placed to honor the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., during a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, ... more Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testifies during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, Dorsey faced questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey testifies during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Twitter's transparency and accountability, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(L-R) Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey arrive for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less (L-R) Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey arrive for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An empty seat for Google is seen during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less An empty seat for Google is seen during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Alex Jones of InfoWars speaks into his phone during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less Alex Jones of InfoWars speaks into his phone during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, off camera, Twitter CEO, arrive for a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building where they testified on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, 2018. less Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, off camera, Twitter CEO, arrive for a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building where they testified on the influence of foreign ... more Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, off camera, testify during a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building where they testified on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, 2018. less Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, off camera, testify during a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building where they testified on the influence of foreign ... more Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

Alex Jones of InfoWars talks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg faced questions about how foreign operatives use their platforms in attempts to influence and manipulate public opinion. less Alex Jones of InfoWars talks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in ... more Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Alex Jones of Inforwars, holds a news conference in Dirksen Building outside a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing where Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, were testifying on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, 2018. Jones has recently been banned from social media platforms. less Alex Jones of Inforwars, holds a news conference in Dirksen Building outside a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing where Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, were testifying ... more Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.

































Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Long, who owned an auctioneering company, finished to applause from his colleagues just as security reached the woman and took her out of the room.

The GOP-led House Energy and Commerce Committee is examining whether Twitter has censored conservatives.