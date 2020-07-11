Missouri reports 472 more COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services is reporting 472 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,133.

The state on Saturday also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,064.

State health officials say new cases of the coronavirus are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others. Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said that the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was 37.4.

Cox said younger, healthier people are more likely to have mild symptoms and a fast recovery. “On the negative side, it’s easy for them to carry the virus to someone older or with underlying conditions,” she said in an email.

Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.