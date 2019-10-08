Missouri prison guard wins $200K in sexual harassment suit

KANASAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have awarded $200,000 in damages to a former Missouri prison guard who alleged that she was sexually harassed by fellow guards.

The Kansas City Star reports that jurors also found last week in favor of Ana Barrios on her claims of gender discrimination and retaliation. But the jurors denied her claims of race and disability discrimination, as well as her request for punitive damages.

A spokeswoman for the corrections department declined to comment on the verdict, saying it doesn't comment on litigation.

Barrios was hired in September 2014 as a probation and parole assistant at the Kansas City Community Release Center. She was promoted to a corrections officer in September 2015, when the facility was renamed the Kansas City Re-Entry Center and turned into a minimum-security prison.

