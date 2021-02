CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors in southeastern Missouri have charged a man and woman, accusing the pair of dumping the body of a woman who died from a drug overdose.

Cape Girardeau police were called to a wooded area near a parking lot Monday morning after the body of a woman was discovered there, television station KFVS reported Wednesday. Officials later identified the body as that of Kadesia Harris, 27, of Cape Girardeau.