Missouri officially certifies election showing Trump win

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri officials on Tuesday certified this year’s election results showing that President Donald Trump easily won the state’s 10 electoral votes over Democrat Joseph Biden.

The State Board of Canvassers said Trump received 1,718,736 votes, or 56%, to Biden’s 1,253,014, or 41%, with the remainder going to lesser-known candidates.

Despite concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the board said 70% of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot, compared to a 66% turnout for the 2016 election.

The board also certified the Republican Gov. Mike Parson easily won re-election over Democratic challenger Nancy Galloway. Parson received 1,720,202, or 57%, of the vote, to Galloway's 1,225,771, or 40%.

All states are required to certify election results before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.