Missouri man killed, another hurt in head-on collision

UNION, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has died in a head-on crash in rural Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday, when a west bound car on a rural Highway O tried to pass another car and collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The crash occurred about two miles south of Pacific.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Timothy Griffin, 63, of Pacific, was driving the westbound car that attempted to pass, and that Griffin died at the scene. The 31-year-old driver of the eastbound car was seriously injured in the crash, investigators said.