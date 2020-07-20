Missouri man drowns trying to help struggling swimmer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Jefferson City man drowned Sunday after trying to help a struggling swimmer on the Meramec River.

The incident unfolded at around 3 p.m. on the Meramic River, 1.25 miles downstream from the Onandaga Boat Ramp in Crawford County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Alexander Terrell, 24, got into the water in an attempt to assist a person who was struggling and became submerged, the agency said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.