Missouri man charged in death of woman in Olathe burglary

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities charged a 42-year-old Missouri man Thursday in the death of a woman whose body was found by police responding to a burglary call in Olathe.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office said in a Twitter post that Clyde J. Barnes Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat and violation of a protection order.

The burglary was reported around 3. a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jessica L. Smith.

Police say the killer apparently fled before officers arrived.