Don Shrubshell/AP

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of killing his wife and burying her body in a park took the stand Tuesday to testify in his first-degree murder trial.

Joseph Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in March at a park near Columbia, Missouri.