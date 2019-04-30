Missouri lawmaker resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker has resigned after an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint found he engaged in "ethical misconduct" by pursuing an "amorous relationship" with an employee.

Democratic Rep. DaRon McGee, of Kansas City, submitted his resignation late Monday. It was printed in the House Journal, which was publicly available Tuesday, along with an investigatory report by the House Ethics Committee.

The committee said McGee made repeated communications over the course of at least 10 months while attempting to engage in an unwelcome relationship with an employee. The report said McGee then took actions which resulted in the employee's termination.

The committee recommended McGee resign or face potential expulsion if he didn't comply with other sanctions.

McGee's resignation letter said he had accepted a job in Kansas City.