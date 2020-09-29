https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Missouri-inmate-charged-in-overdose-death-of-15605317.php
Missouri inmate charged in overdose death of 28-year-old
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been charged with supplying the fentanyl that led to a deadly Missouri overdose.
KMIZ reports that Kendra Ryder Horseman is currently serving an eight year prison sentence on a drug charge. She was charged last week with second-degree murder in the June 2019 death of 28-year-old Coralie Srejma, of Lake Ozark, after she was identified as Srejma’s supplier.
No attorney is listed for her in online court records.
