Missouri health director out following conservative blowback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Tuesday effectively ousted the new state health director following conservative blowback, despite the health czar's stances against abortion and mask and vaccine mandates.
Senators on Tuesday adjourned for the week without taking up Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf's nomination. The deadline to confirm him is Friday, and because Republican Gov. Mike Parson didn't retract his nomination, Kauerauf will be barred from serving after this week.