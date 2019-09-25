Missouri governor signs bill to save car tax break

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri tax break for trading-in multiple vehicles will continue now Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill preserving it.

Parson signed the bill Wednesday.

He had called a special legislative session earlier this month to save the tax break, which allows people and businesses to get a discounted sales tax on a new vehicle after trading-in multiple used cars, boats or other vehicles.

Missouri Supreme Court judges in June tossed out the discount for multiple trade-ins. Judges ruled the tax break only applies to one-to-one trade-ins.

Few, if any, people or businesses appear to have lost out on the tax break since the ruling. A spokeswoman for the Revenue Department has said the agency continued to allow sales tax discounts for multi-vehicle trade-ins as the department updated its rules.