Missouri governor picks prosecutor to be top office attorney

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson has named a county prosecutor as general counsel to the governor's office.

Parson on Friday announced he picked Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Limbaugh for the job.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Limbaugh to be prosecutor in the southeast Missouri county in 2012.

The prosecutor is from a well-known legal family in Missouri.

He is the son of former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. and a grandson of retired U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh.

A bust of his cousin, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, is in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the Capitol in Jefferson City.