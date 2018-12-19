Missouri governor creates committee to promote 2020 Census

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is creating a committee to try to ensure everyone in Missouri gets counted in the 2020 census.

Parson said Wednesday that the committee will heighten awareness about the census and coordinate community outreach efforts in hard-to-count areas.

The governor said an accurate census count is important because it's used to determine Missouri's congressional representation and federal funding for some programs. Census figures also can be used for planning by schools and businesses.

Parson issued an executive order allowing up to 31 members on the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee. He will name those members later.

Other states also are undertaking initiatives to try to ensure all their residents get counted.