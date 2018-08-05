Missouri campaigners gear up for right-to-work vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Union members are canvassing across Kansas City ahead of a battleground vote over a Missouri right-to-work law.

The Kansas City Star reports that We Are Missouri campaigners are asking residents to repeal the state's right-to-work law during Tuesday's primary. The union-backed political action committee is fighting against a coalition of three PACs, including Missourians for Freedom to Work.

The issue will appear on the ballot under Proposition A. Voters will decide whether to repeal or uphold the policy passed by state lawmakers and signed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens last year. Labor groups petitioned to put the law to a vote.

Supporters of the law say it gives workers the freedom to choose whether to support the union at their workplace. Union-backed opponents say the policy lowers wages and weakens unions.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com