Missouri Senate calls for term limits in US constitution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed a resolution calling for a national convention to amend the U.S. constitution to limit the time people can serve in Congress.

The proposal, approved Monday in a 22-9 vote, calls for what is known as an Article V Convention of the States in order to propose term limits to the U.S. House and Senate. Two thirds of state legislatures would need to support a convention for it to happen, and then three fourths of those legislatures would have to ratify any amendments the convention proposed. Other Republican-led states have recently supported similar proposals.

The measure now heads to the House.

