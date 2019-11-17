Missouri River water pipeline to Rapid City pegged at $1.87B

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A university researcher says it might someday be necessary to pipe Missouri River water to Rapid City.

The Rapid City Journal reports Kurt Katzenstein presented his findings to the West Dakota Water Development District last week. Katzenstein is an associate professor of geology and geological engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

He says the 171-mile pipeline could cost up to $1.87 billion, making it a long-term idea that could require funding from Congress.

Katzenstein says projections indicate that the Rapid City area could have enough water from local sources to sustainably meet demand for the next 100 years if average precipitation levels prevail.

But he says the day will come when local water supplies are insufficient.

