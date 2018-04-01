Missouri House advances bill on hiring veterans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House is advancing a bill to protect private businesses from lawsuits if they give preference to veterans in hiring or promotion.

The measure would shield businesses that favor veterans, spouses of veterans and spouses of veterans who have died.

The bill is one of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' priorities for the 2018 legislative session. The governor is a former Navy SEAL officer who has pledged to help veterans and military members during his time in office.

___

Veterans hiring preference bill is HB 1257 .