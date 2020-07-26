Mississippi reports, 1,207 more confirmed COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's health department reported 1,207 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 15 more deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Health Department said that brought the state's total number of confirmed cases to 51,639, with at least 1,458 deaths.

There have been 184 outbreaks at Mississippi's long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, with at least 3,317 cases of the virus confirmed in those facilities and 682 virus-related deaths, the department's figures show.

The true number of virus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.

___

