Mississippi protesters: Revive medical marijuana proposal EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 5:45 p.m.
1 of13 An attendee holds a sign criticizing the Mississippi Legislature over dated legislation which enabled a Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The protest took place near both the state Capitol and the state Supreme Court building. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan Norvell, listen to speakers protesting the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The protest took place near both the state Capitol and the state Supreme Court building. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 DeAndrea Delaney, a Mississippi businesswoman with companies that sell hemp products carries a big green marijuana leaf flag, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in an area near both the Mississippi Capitol and the state Supreme Court building in Jackson, Miss., after speaking at a protest about a recent state Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Louise York listens to speakers protesting the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The protest took place near both the state Capitol and the state Supreme Court building. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 A supporter holds a sign protesting the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The protest took place near both the state Capitol and the state Supreme Court building. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Sisters Deneisha Glenn, left, and Amber Glenn, both of Columbus, join others outside the Governor's Mansion in downtown Jackson, Miss., calling for him to call a special session of the Legislature that would address a State Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Camille Wright of Rankin County, holds a sign criticizing the Mississippi Legislature over dated legislation which enabled a Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The protest took place near both the state Capitol and the state Supreme Court building. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Organizer Donnie Collins of Saucier, Miss., speaks Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in an area near both the Mississippi Capitol and the state Supreme Court building in Jackson, Miss., during a protest about a recent state Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 People march to the Governor's Mansion in downtown Jackson, Miss., calling for him to call a special session of the Legislature that would address elements of a State Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 An attendee waves a sign criticizing the Mississippi Legislature over dated legislation which enabled a Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020, at a rally in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The protest took place near both the state Capitol and the state Supreme Court building. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People protested Tuesday near the Mississippi Capitol and the state Supreme Court building to demand that Gov. Tate Reeves call legislators into special session to restore a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November and that justices recently overturned.
In the 6-3 ruling May 14, the state Supreme Court also invalidated Mississippi's entire initiative process that allows citizens to petition to bring issues to a statewide vote. Justices said the process is outdated, so the medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the ballot.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS