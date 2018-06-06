Sen. Wicker wins GOP nomination in Mississippi primary

























Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 Howard Sherman, Democratic candidate for his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, and his wife, actress Sela Ward, pose with a couple of employees at Gloria's Family Restaurant in Jackson, Miss., during a campaign working lunch, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Sherman and his wife campaigned through central Mississippi, stumping for votes in today's party primary. less Howard Sherman, Democratic candidate for his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, and his wife, actress Sela Ward, pose with a couple of employees at Gloria's ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 2 of 7 Howard Sherman, Democratic candidate for his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, smiles as his wife, actress Sela Ward, adjusts his hair prior to a television interview at Gloria's Family Restaurant in Jackson, Miss., during a campaign working lunch, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Sherman and his wife campaigned through central Mississippi, stumping for votes in today's party primary. less Howard Sherman, Democratic candidate for his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, smiles as his wife, actress Sela Ward, adjusts his hair prior to a television ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 3 of 7 Max Baria, 10, watches as his father, State Rep. David Baria, votes on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the Hancock County Library in Bay St. Louis, Miss. Baria is running in the Democratic primary for Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's seat. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP) less Max Baria, 10, watches as his father, State Rep. David Baria, votes on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the Hancock County Library in Bay St. Louis, Miss. Baria is running in the Democratic primary for Republican U.S. ... more Photo: John Fitzhugh, AP Image 4 of 7 State Rep. David Baria walks to the Hancock County Library in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, with his son, Max, 10, and wife, Marice, to vote. Baria is running in the Democratic primary for Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's seat. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP) less State Rep. David Baria walks to the Hancock County Library in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, with his son, Max, 10, and wife, Marice, to vote. Baria is running in the Democratic primary for ... more Photo: John Fitzhugh, AP Image 5 of 7 In this May 21, 2018 photo, Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, talks about running for her party's nomination for U.S. Senate in the June 5, 2018 party primary, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. She and five other Democrats seek the seat held by incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. Scott, a state representative since 1993, is known for impassioned speeches about people she believes are ignored - those struggling to make a living in one of poorest states in the nation. (Sarah Warnock /The Clarion-Ledger via AP) less In this May 21, 2018 photo, Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, talks about running for her party's nomination for U.S. Senate in the June 5, 2018 party primary, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. She and five ... more Photo: Sarah Warnock, AP Image 6 of 7 FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016 file photo, state Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, questions officials from the state Department of Mental Health, during a hearing before the Legislature's working health care group at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Scott is running for her party's nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in the June 5 party primary. She and five other Democrats seek the seat held by incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. Scott, a state representative since 1993, is known for impassioned speeches about people she believes are ignored - those struggling to make a living in one of poorest states in the nation. less FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016 file photo, state Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, questions officials from the state Department of Mental Health, during a hearing before the Legislature's working health care group at ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 7 of 7 FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., speaks with reporters prior to an address before mid-Mississippi business leaders in Jackson, Miss. Wicker faces one opponent in the party primary for his Senate seat, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. less FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., speaks with reporters prior to an address before mid-Mississippi business leaders in Jackson, Miss. Wicker faces one opponent in the ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Sen. Wicker wins GOP nomination in Mississippi primary 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi easily won a Republican primary Tuesday, months after being endorsed by President Donald Trump and the same day Trump tweeted that the legislator "has my total support!"

Wicker served nearly 13 years in the U.S. House before then-Gov. Haley Barbour appointed him to the Senate in late 2007 when fellow Republican Trent Lott resigned.

On Tuesday, Wicker, of Tupelo, defeated one primary challenger who ran a low-budget campaign, business owner Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead.

Voter Mark Wall of Madison said he supported Wicker because of his "conservative values" and advocacy for the state.

"He's done a lot to bring stuff to Mississippi that we need," Wall said.

In the Democratic primary, six candidates were running, including state Reps. David Baria and Omeria Scott, and venture capitalist Howard Sherman, who is the husband of actress Sela Ward. That race could go to a June 26 runoff.

On Tuesday, Wicker told The Associated Press: "It does seem based on statements coming from the various Democratic campaigns that opposition to the Trump agenda will be front and center in their emphasis. I don't think that sounds like a winner in Mississippi."

Mississippi is heavily Republican; it last had a Democrat in the Senate in 1989, when John C. Stennis retired.

Baria is an attorney and served one state Senate term before being elected in 2011 to the Republican-led Mississippi House, where he's now the Democratic leader. He criticizes Republicans for cutting taxes and refusing to expand Medicaid.

Scott, who runs a soul food restaurant in Laurel, said in an interview that Mississippi needs to spend more state and federal money on education, health care and highways.

Sherman and Ward raised their two children in Los Angeles, where he grew up, and the couple now lives near her hometown of Meridian, Mississippi. They campaigned Tuesday at a soul food restaurant in Jackson. Speaking to voter Harry Levy Jr., Ward said Wicker has had a long career in Washington, serving in the House 13 years before moving to the Senate in late 2007 — and, she said, Mississippi is still poor.

"He's been in office 23 years, and we're still 50th," Ward said.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy contributed to this report from Madison, Mississippi. Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .