Mississippi mayor tests positive for COVID-19

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's oldest city remains under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson was on a 14-day self-imposed quarantine after a person he had lunch with tested positive for the coronavirus. The last day of that restriction was Tuesday. Gibson said he waited until then to get tested for the virus and for antibodies and was notified later Tuesday that he was positive for the virus, The Natchez Democrat reported.

Gibson said he had not felt any of the symptoms associated with the virus.

“It is the weirdest, strangest virus,” Gibson said. “At the very first onset of the quarantine I was tired, but I was also working 10 to 18 hours a day.”

Gibson said he thought the tiredness came from how hard he was working in the first days of his term as mayor. Because he has tested positive, Gibson said he would follow CDC guidelines and remain quarantined for another 10 days.

“I am a little tired of being under house arrest, but I feel blessed,” Gibson said.

Gibson said he tends to look at the bright side of situations. The current quarantine, Gibson said, has allowed him to “get in the weeds” on various issues, such as the city budget and health care.

“We will make the best of these next 10 days and get a lot more work done,” Gibson said.