Mississippi man indicted for making threats over internet

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An 18-year-old Mississippi man faces federal charges after posting multiple threats on the social media site Snapchat.

Christian Blake Bunyard, of Lauderdale County, Mississippi, was indicated Tuesday on two counts of making threats in interstate commerce and one count of making an interstate transmission of an extortionate communication, said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

According to the indictment, Bunyard used Snapchat in May and July to threaten a school shooting, to kill and rape African Americans in Oxford, Mississippi, and to rape another Snapchat user if she did not provide nude photos.

The case has been set for trial on Dec. 17 before U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate in Jackson.