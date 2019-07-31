Mississippi lt. gov candidates: 'silver spoon' and 'liberal'

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Two attorneys running for Mississippi lieutenant governor are agreeing on some policy issues but trading insults during speeches at one of the state's biggest political events.

Democratic state Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford and Republican Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann of Jackson both said Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair that Mississippi needs to strengthen public education.

Hughes says his own blue-collar upbringing better prepares him to be lieutenant governor. Hughes says Hosemann "was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and I was born with a plastic spoon in mine." That drew loud booing from Hosemann supporters.

Hosemann was booed by Hughes supporters when he called Hughes a "liberal." Hosemann said he doesn't understand how someone can serve four years in the Legislature "and have so little influence."