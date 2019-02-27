Mississippi lawmaker back at Capitol weeks after a stroke

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state senator has returned to the Mississippi Capitol, just over a month after he had a stroke.

Republican Sen. Terry Burton of Newton received a standing ovation Wednesday from his colleagues and spectators in the Senate chamber. He waved and blew kisses in response.

Burton had a stroke Jan. 24, a week before his 63rd birthday.

He has been a member of the Mississippi Senate since 1992, serving as a Democrat until he switched parties in December 2002.

Burton has said he won't seek re-election this year in his district in Lauderdale, Newton and Scott counties.