Mississippi gov: Still no word on medical marijuana session EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Sep. 27, 2021 Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 3:17 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday was still not saying whether he will call legislators into special session to enact a medical marijuana program and consider other issues that House and Senate leaders are promoting.
“Nothing today,” Reeves spokeswoman Bailey Martin said in response to a question from The Associated Press.
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS