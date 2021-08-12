Mississippi county's first Black supervisor dies at 90

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Troubled by the fact that the only paved roads in his east-central Mississippi county tended to be in predominantly white communities, local official and dairy farmer George Curry sometimes took out equipment himself to ensure that roads would get paved in Black-occupied areas too, his granddaughter said.
Officials said fairness was always paramount to Curry, a trailblazing county supervisor who served as a mentor for future generations of African American politicians in Oktibbeha County after becoming the first Black person elected to the county's Board of Supervisors.