Mississippi city may sue Siemens over water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, may sue Siemens over water issues.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba tells WJTV-TV that the City Council has hired a Birmingham, Alabama-based law firm to review a $91 million contract the city entered with Siemens in 2012.

The city says Siemens didn't fulfill the contract in which the company promised to upgrade Jackson water meters and overhaul the city's water department. Siemens issued a statement denying that, says the contract was fulfilled and the company's work has saved the city more than $229,000.

The timeline of the review and potential lawsuit is unclear.

___

Information from: WJTV-TV, http://www.wjtv.com