Mississippi city cuts Christmas parade, cites low attendance

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has announced that its annual Christmas parade has been canceled.

Oxford city officials made the announcement on Thursday.

A declining number of participants was behind the decision, The Oxford Eagle reported.

The coronavirus pandemic had already prompted changes in the format. It was to have been held Dec. 7 in a parking lot, where it would be more of a drive-through event in which cars would drive past the floats.