JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Historical Society is giving its annual award for the best state history book to an author who wrote about the shooting deaths of two Black man 50 years ago at Jackson State University.

Nancy Bristow will receive the award for her book “Steeped in the Blood of Racism: Black Power, Law and Order, and the 1970 Shootings at Jackson State College," about the deaths of James Earl Green and Phillip Gibbs.