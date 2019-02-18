Mississippi Gulf Coast city considers $45M harbor expansion

LONG BEACH, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Gulf Coast city is considering a $45 million expansion of its small craft harbor, aiming to better shelter it from storms.

WLOX-TV reports Long Beach would like to expand its harbor 500 feet southward into the Mississippi Sound to provide better protection.

Mayor George Bass says the number of boat slips wouldn't increase, but some individual slips might get larger, possibly to provide moorings for commercial fishing boats.

Bass says the current harbor is "completely exposed" and is damaged even by relatively minor tropical storms.

Initial plans are complete, including improvements for land areas around the harbor as well boats.

Bass says he plans to travel to Washington in March to lobby for federal funding for a harbor expansion and other city projects such as flood control.

