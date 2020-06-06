Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas after chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska inmate has been captured in Texas after a police pursuit, authorities say.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that Brandon Britton was arrested Friday after a 6-mile (9.66 kilometers) pursuit by officers in Franklin County, Texas. He is charged with felony evading arrest and other misdemeanors.

Britton left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in May. He and Ronald Taylor are accused of discarding their electronic monitoring devices.

Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in Nebraska for first-degree assault, meth charges, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He began his sentence Jan. 23, 2018.

Taylor’s current whereabouts are unknown. He is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years for charges of escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft, and possession of meth.