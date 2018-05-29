Missing Missouri man found dead after motorcycle crash

RICHMOND, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old man who was missing during the Memorial Day weekend was found dead in rural Ray County.

The patrol says Richard Watson of Richmond died when his motorcycle went off of Missouri 210 in a rural area of the county and overturned. Watson was thrown from the motorcycle.

It was clear exactly when the crash occurred but Watson had been missing since late Saturday, as he left Richmond.