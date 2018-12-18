Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City ... again

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City again.

The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News report the Miss America Organization is looking for cities around the country interested in hosting the competition.

The newspapers obtained the group's request for proposals from interested cities via a public records request to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which has not agreed to Miss America's funding requests for the 2020 and 2021 pageants.

The Miss America Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The agency contributed $12 million to the group over the past three years, but its contract with Miss America has expired.

The pageant originated in Atlantic City nearly 100 years ago. It moved to Las Vegas in 2006 and returned to New Jersey in 2013.