https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Minute-Man-Hill-reopens-after-gas-leak-14104810.php
Minute Man Hill reopens after gas leak
Photo: Westport Fire
WESTPORT — Minute Man Hill has reopened after an “uncontrollable” propane leak in the area forced its closure for most of the day Wednesday.
In a statement, Westport Fire Department Chief Robert Yost said the leak, from an underground tank, was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the area of 10 Minute Man Hill.
Firefighters helped a private hazardous material contractor flare off the remaining propane from the damaged tank Wednesday night, according to the department’s Facebook page.
lteixeira@ctpost.com
View Comments