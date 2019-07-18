Minute Man Hill reopens after gas leak

On July 17, 2019, Westport firefighters assisted a private hazardous materialized contractor flare off a damaged propane tank in the area of Minute Man Hill in Westport.

WESTPORT — Minute Man Hill has reopened after an “uncontrollable” propane leak in the area forced its closure for most of the day Wednesday.

In a statement, Westport Fire Department Chief Robert Yost said the leak, from an underground tank, was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the area of 10 Minute Man Hill.

Firefighters helped a private hazardous material contractor flare off the remaining propane from the damaged tank Wednesday night, according to the department’s Facebook page.

