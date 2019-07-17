  • Police have temporarily closed off Minute Man Hill today because of a reported propane gas leak. Taken July 17, 2019 in Westport, CT. Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — A gas leak has temporarily closed Minute Man Hill, the Westport Police Department announced around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officers on the scene, police received report of a gas leak on the road around 2:30 p.m. The fire department has since been dispatched to contain the area.

This story will be updated.

