Minute Man Hill closed due to gas leak
Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media
WESTPORT — A gas leak has temporarily closed Minute Man Hill, the Westport Police Department announced around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to officers on the scene, police received report of a gas leak on the road around 2:30 p.m. The fire department has since been dispatched to contain the area.
This story will be updated.
