Minor injuries in I-95 rollover in Westport

A rollover on I-95 in Westport, Conn., on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A rollover on I-95 in Westport, Conn., on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Minor injuries in I-95 rollover in Westport 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There were no major injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a report of a rollover crash on I-95 south between Exit 18 and Exit 17, officials said.

The crash, which involved only one vehicle, happened around 6 p.m.

As crews worked to clear the crash site and have the vehicle towed, the right and center lanes of the highway’s southbound lanes between Exit 18 and Exit 17 were closed to all traffic.

Fire officials said minor injuries were reported in the crash.