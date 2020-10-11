Minnesota tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 10 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,141 since the pandemic began.

The update showed 1,450 new cases in the last day, following a record high Saturday of more than 1,500 positive tests. A total of 112,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 11,551 healthcare workers.

It's the fourth straight day the state has reported more than 1,000 cases. Active cases remain at a record high of 9,956. The update shows 52 new hospitalizations, compared with 51 on Saturday.

There were about 270 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 17th in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. The death toll is the 25th highest in the country overall and the 31st highest per capita.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.