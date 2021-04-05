Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced plans for a mass vaccination site at the state fairgrounds in St. Paul next week that will have the capacity to vaccinate 100,000 Minnesotans against the coronavirus over eight weeks.

The site will receive 168,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson over eight weeks. The governor said the site, which will begin administering shots on April 14, will prioritize underserved communities hit hardest by the pandemic.