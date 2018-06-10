Minnesota school gets music classroom in Prince's honor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Friends of Prince are honoring the musician's legacy with the gift of music for one Minneapolis middle school.

The In a Perfect World Foundation has given Anwatin Middle School a new music room, WCCO-TV reported . The room includes keyboards, guitars, amplifiers, percussion instruments and acoustics to help students explore music.

The effort was spearheaded by Prince's ex-wife Manuela Testolini, who founded the organization, and Andre Cymone, one of Prince's closest friends and music collaborators.

Several musicians and technicians came together to create the room. Testolini said they wanted to make sure Prince's work in the community continued after his death.

"He wanted to impact the community and he did for so long. We don't want there to be a hole in that space," Testolini said. "The impact has to continue and he was an activist, he was a revolutionary, he was a philanthropist. We want to make sure that is elevated and kept at the front."

Cymone grew up near the middle school. He led the school's music students in a jam session. Cymone said he believes Prince would've appreciated their efforts.

"It's great to go play his music and to do all of that and that's wonderful and it's a beautiful thing for his musical legacy, but I think the extension to that is to give back to kids," Cymone said.

