Minnesota reports more than 1,700 new virus cases, 17 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,732 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 deaths in the last day.

That update shows the total number of cases in Minnesota at 122,812, including more than 32,200 in Hennepin County. There have been 2,234 deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the deaths reported Sunday, 14 were residents of long-term care facilities.

There were about 326 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 18th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project. The death toll is the 24th highest in the country overall and the 30th highest per capita at 40.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.