Minnesota reports 1,032 new coronavirus infections, 4 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is reporting more than 1,000 new positive COVID-19 tests and four additional deaths.

Health officials reported 1,032 positive tests on Saturday, bringing the state statewide total to 74,257. Health officials said 8,175 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Minnesota’s death toll since the pandemic began was 1,814 on Saturday. Officials report that 1,337 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,411 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 313 remain in those facilities, with 134 in intensive care.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.